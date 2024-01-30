Thembinkosi Lorch’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns has not only impressed the club’s supporters but also legend Bennett Mnguni, who believes his style of play suits the club.
Lorch joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on Friday on the transfer window deadline.
Mnguni said it is important for the club to sign a player such as Lorch as they are competing in major competitions. He said he has no doubt that his talent will be crucial for Masandawana as they look to win the CAF Champions League this season.
“He is bringing a lot [to the team]; but it’s not like we don’t have [enough material]. We do have, we’re just beefing up on what we already have. He comes with his style of playing, but he can also cope with the style of play at Sundowns,” said Mnguni.
“He is a one-touch football player. He is a quick runner, second ball, he is there. He is a hard-working player like Themba Zwane. At Sundowns, we don’t play with crosses. We play with cutbacks and those must be vital and accurate.
“Lorch is the player who will be bringing such things. He is one of the players who play simple football... I don’t see him struggling to fit in at Sundowns.”
Asked where he says he will fit in at the star-studded Sundowns team, Mnguni said that as Lorch is a utility player it will be easy for him to make the starting line-up. “Lorch is a utility player. He can play anywhere. You look at positions like wing, midfield striker ... you can play him anywhere,” he said.
“As a coach, if you have a utility player like him, you will never have stress. We needed hard-working players who have a strong character like Lorch.”
Lorch, 30, could feature when Sundowns host Pirates in the Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 17.
Mnguni convinced Lorch is perfect fit for Downs
Legend predicts telepathy between new signing and Zwane
Thembinkosi Lorch’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns has not only impressed the club’s supporters but also legend Bennett Mnguni, who believes his style of play suits the club.
Lorch joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on Friday on the transfer window deadline.
Mnguni said it is important for the club to sign a player such as Lorch as they are competing in major competitions. He said he has no doubt that his talent will be crucial for Masandawana as they look to win the CAF Champions League this season.
“He is bringing a lot [to the team]; but it’s not like we don’t have [enough material]. We do have, we’re just beefing up on what we already have. He comes with his style of playing, but he can also cope with the style of play at Sundowns,” said Mnguni.
“He is a one-touch football player. He is a quick runner, second ball, he is there. He is a hard-working player like Themba Zwane. At Sundowns, we don’t play with crosses. We play with cutbacks and those must be vital and accurate.
“Lorch is the player who will be bringing such things. He is one of the players who play simple football... I don’t see him struggling to fit in at Sundowns.”
Asked where he says he will fit in at the star-studded Sundowns team, Mnguni said that as Lorch is a utility player it will be easy for him to make the starting line-up. “Lorch is a utility player. He can play anywhere. You look at positions like wing, midfield striker ... you can play him anywhere,” he said.
“As a coach, if you have a utility player like him, you will never have stress. We needed hard-working players who have a strong character like Lorch.”
Lorch, 30, could feature when Sundowns host Pirates in the Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 17.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.