Sport / Soccer

PSL’s revenue shoots past R1bn

Chair Irvin Khoza says this means an increase in clubs’ monthly grants from next season

14 November 2019 - 16:33 Marc Strydom
Irvin Khoza, chairman of the PSL. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Irvin Khoza, chairman of the PSL. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) was able to post revenue of R1bn for the first time, PSL chair Irvin Khoza announced at a board of governors meeting in Johannesburg.

Khoza said the revenue of the league for the 2018/2019 financial year was R1.05bn. This is an increase from the R938m posted by the PSL in the 2017/2018 financial year‚ and R884m in 2016/2017.

Khoza said in the wake of this new financial mark the PSL will be increasing the clubs’ monthly grants from next season from the current R1.5m‚ though he could not specify by how much. Khoza said the monthly grant increase will include PSL and GladAfrica Championship (First Division) clubs.

He was asked how the PSL’s increase in revenue had been achieved.

“Mainly it was renewal of our broadcast income‚ because that makes up a high percentage of our income stream‚” Khoza said.

The PSL in the past year added the GladAfrica sponsorship‚ the first deal for financial coverage of the First Division in 12 years.

Pitso Mosimane not keen on venue for TKO semi-final after soggy defeat to Arrows

Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium found wanting by Sundowns coach
Sport
3 days ago

Shots fired! Derby coaches keep sniping over ‘Moaner Lisa’

Ernst Middendorp goes on the offensive while Rhulani Mokwena defends his line
Sport
1 week ago

Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City

Dismissal of colourful coach follows clashes with chair John Comitis
Sport
1 week ago

Chiefs draw Maritzburg in Telkom Knockout semifinals

Amakhosi-Sundowns final on the cards
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.