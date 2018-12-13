ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: Painful experience has taught women that ‘16 days’ campaign means nothing
Extract
The charade called 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence has come and gone. It seems fair to conclude that South African women — especially women who are victims of gender-based violence — have lost faith in such campaigns, which do not gain much traction.
In the media, which perfected the art of making women sex objects to be used as sales tools, activism from women is muted. The newsroom is a patriarchal platform; many women in media work for misogynists and just grin and bear it.
How do you explain a lack of activism where there are so many women talk-show hosts yet there are horror stories of sexual harassment in so many newsrooms?
