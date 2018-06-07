'More than 140,000 submissions on the land issue have been received by parliament and I have no doubt that most of them are underlining how crazy the resolution on land is'

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: The ANC needs to step in and save the economy from a land grab disaster

EXTRACT

I don't imagine hordes of landless people rushing to submit anything to parliament — after all, the ANC and the EFF have assured them that they will be land-rich in no time. I believe — and I would be happy to be proved wrong — that the EFF and ANC are playing mind games with what is potentially a time bomb. Poverty in South Africa is so bad that people can be excused for grabbing at any straw.

The parliamentary process will not result in a constitutional change that will give the state any more power to expropriate land than was agreed to by Ramaphosa's ANC at Codesa.

The DA may not even need to prepare court papers, if the outcome of the ANC's land summit is anything to go by.

In fact, one battles to see the difference between the DA's position and that of the ruling party.