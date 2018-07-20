ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: An open letter to Mosiuoa Lekota

'I have heard your recent bizarre utterances with disgust and I know that, owing to your tinpot dictatorial tendencies, few around you would have called you to the side and told you the truth'

EXTRACT

But I digress. According to your bizarre logic, white people who stole land from our people must be left alone to own that land because when the ANC argues that land must be returned to our people your retort is: "Who is our people?"

So whites are our people and African refugees are not. Wow, Ntate Lekota, you are no different from Helen Zille, who called black people refugees in the Western Cape and glorified colonialism by seeing a silver lining in it.

What about redress - can you spell the word these days? What happened to your Black Consciousness, Ntate Lekota? Have you given up on the dream of land being restored to the African majority?