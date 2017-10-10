Emergency workers are busy relocating hundreds of people who were left homeless after a storm wreaked havoc throughout Gauteng on Monday.

The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said it was still receiving reports of fatal car accidents.

"In the wake of the devastation left by the heavy rains and hail storms across the province in the past few days‚ personnel of the WRDM (West Rand Disaster Management) Centre are busy assisting with the relocation and humanitarian aid to scores of people left destitute‚" the department said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Officials said entire households had been left without homes.

"In the community of Orient hills on the West Rand‚ emergency personnel are in the process of relocating as many as 500 people after their homes were destroyed‚ to the Magaliesberg community hall‚" the department said.

"These people are provided with food and blankets. Authorities are busy assessing the wind and hail damage experienced in a number of other communities and these victims are in the process of receiving the necessary relief."

At least one person died and several others were injured in what was described by eye witnesses as a "tornado" that ripped off the roofs of a primary school‚ a shopping mall and many houses on Johannesburg’s West Rand.

At the same time‚ the Yaldwyn power station in Jet Park near the OR Tambo Airport in Boksburg was on fire‚ causing massive power outages on the East Rand.