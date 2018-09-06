ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: We are finally plumbing the depths of government's corruption depravity
'It is hard to find a minister or MEC who does not have a proxy somewhere helping them to steal'
It's actually sickening, because people who attempt to do business with the government in an honest manner are caught in this crossfire, where they have to pay somebody who has nothing to do with the business. When you complain about this, you become the subject of ridicule.
It is hard to find a minister or MEC who does not have a proxy somewhere helping them to steal. What the commission will do is expose a few of these dishonest politicians and officials - and society has to teach them a lesson, knowing that they are the tip of the iceberg.
