Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Even the NUM wants MPs to probe Eskom graft

The ANC has rejected a DA-sponsored inquiry into graft at Eskom but its union ally wants it to submit its own motion for a probe — before it’s too late

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 05:03 Natasha Marrian

Denial has never been a good look on the ANC, and it has backfired spectacularly in the past. 

Think back to 2011 when Fikile Mbalula shed tears as he told the party’s national executive committee that he had learnt about his promotion to minister of sport from the Guptas, not from then president Jacob Zuma. It was the first overt sign of the scale of the family’s penetration into the state, but the ANC just shrugged.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.