News & Fox

PODCAST: Heaven will have to wait

29 March 2023 - 10:27

We're stressed and anxious. The state is barely functional and in many places, it has already failed. While a new minister tours power plants his old, formerly absolutely vital, job is unfilled.

While the private sector could fix or make a real difference to the country in weeks if not days, if let loose, the government declines to get out of the way.

In this episode of Podcasts from the Edge Peter Bruce wonders how this all ends and hopes at least that Eskom keeps the lights on for the Rugby World Cup final so we can watch the Springboks win again.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s hiding to nothing

Sandwiched between two heavyweights like Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

PODCAST: The writing on the wall...

Until the dam breaks and a name is attached to the cartels hollowing out Eskom, the country is on a precipice, says Peter Bruce
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

PODCAST: Absolute ‘zero chance’ of ending load-shedding anytime soon

There is “almost zero chance” Eskom or another intervening authority, can end load-shedding in SA any time in the next two years, one of SA’s leading ...
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spar wars: Family strike back
News & Fox
2.
How much do state nurses, porters and cleaners ...
News & Fox
3.
WATCH: How load-shedding affects mental health
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: Heaven will have to wait
News & Fox
5.
Jail is no joke
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.