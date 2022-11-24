Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Loosening the tyranny of the slate system

The way the ANC is organising the election of its top six next month is a victory for reform efforts

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 05:00

The ANC has banged the reform drum since 2017 — though it frequently misses a beat.

Over the past five years, there have been signs that the party is inching forward in efforts to repair the damage inflicted on it during Jacob Zuma’s long spell at the helm.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.