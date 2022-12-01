The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
EDITORIAL: ANC deserves to lose power
Scorn for voters will come back to bite the ruling party
There have been many voter surveys in recent times, predicting anything from an ANC collapse in the 2024 elections to an unexpected reprieve.
The Brenthurst Foundation has now added its numbers to the chorus. Its new survey of 1,000 registered voters who say they will “definitely” vote in the 2024 national elections predicts that the ANC will lose majority control, winning just 47.6% of the vote — down sharply from 57.5% in 2019.
Since then, blackouts and water shortages have become more frequent. And this week, Stats SA revealed that unemployment has dropped to 32.9% — better than 2021, but far higher than when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s party won the national elections in 2019.
The DA, meanwhile, is expected to win 24% of the vote, up from 20.7% last time.
There is, of course, a lot of road to travel before 2024. But for the ANC, which reeks of venal self-interest and utter disregard for citizens, overseeing a collapse of municipal services, you can’t see the prognosis getting much better. Nor, actually, does it deserve any better.
