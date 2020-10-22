Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: The A-Z of desperate men The ANC’s 2005 NGC was a turning point in Zuma’s favour ahead of his ascent to the presidency, but Magashule will need a miracle if he thinks the upcoming gathering will give his political fortunes a similar boost BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s reaction when his preferred candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, lost to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes was an unforgettable moment at Nasrec in 2017. Zuma was motionless, his arm stretched before him, his face expressionless.

Did he know that in just three short years he would go from being a leader backed by tens of thousands of supporters, who caused a "tsunami" ahead of his presidency, to being a yesterday’s man whose feverish statements and open letters are now cringeworthy in their impotence?