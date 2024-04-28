Special consultancy fees for MultiChoice board face chop
28 April 2024 - 06:21
Controversial consultancy fees paid to select members of the MultiChoice board will be reviewed and are likely be scrapped, new board chair Elias Masilela told Business Times.
The special arrangements saw three members of the board, including former chair Imtiaz Patel, paid consultancy fees for providing professional advisory services, which the board justified at the time as costing less than seeking those services elsewhere...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.