No economic adviser, no problem, says Presidency
Economic recovery plan ‘on track’ despite failure to replace Ramaphosa's adviser
28 April 2024 - 06:05
The Presidency has defended the year-long vacancy in the role of economic adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying it hasn’t paralysed decision making on the economy.
The position has been vacant since Trudi Makhaya resigned last May...
