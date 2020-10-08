EDITORIAL: Nice start, Shamila — but remember 2005

Make no mistake, the arrest of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Thoshan Panday is a big deal. An ally of former president Jacob Zuma, Panday was virtually untouchable. Which is why, perhaps, it has taken so long for the case to progress to court, even though the allegations relate to the 2010 World Cup.

A report in the Mail & Guardian in 2015 showed how moves to investigate Panday had led to the departure of Hawks boss Anwar Dramat and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana, and the suspensions of Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

The Panday case epitomises the decline of high-level institutions, including the Hawks and the police. In Booysen’s case, he told the state capture commission he was ordered to drop the probe into Panday by then KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Mmamonnye Ngobeni. Her luck also ran out this week, when she too was arrested.

Edwin Sodi is another swell catch, with wider implications. The case against the tenderpreneur is a textbook example of how state procurement is in need of a radical overhaul — and why political party funding, if we’re serious about clean governance, ought to be transparent and regulated.

Then there is former ANC MP Vincent Smith, who handed himself over to the police last week, and was released later on R30,000 bail. Smith is alleged to have accepted a bribe from controversial facilities management firm Bosasa.

All of which is commendable progress in ensuring accountability. And yet, we shouldn’t be fooled into thinking that this surge of activity by our somewhat moribund criminal justice system is a sign they’ve inexorably turned the corner.

There are two reasons for this. First, there has not yet been a high-profile political or private sector arrest (think Ace Magashule or Markus Jooste).