NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo vs Zuma is about to enter a new round
Head of inquiry to decide on Friday whether the former president should be legally forced to answer questions
09 October 2020 - 05:10
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will on Friday morning decide whether former president Jacob Zuma should be legally forced to answer questions about the allegations of state capture corruption levelled against him, and it seems highly unlikely that Zuma’s lawyers will play any part in that process.
The former president’s lawyers last week informed Zondo that they will seek his recusal, on the grounds that Zuma believed that the deputy chief justice was “biased” against him.
