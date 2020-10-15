Zuma a step closer to dreaded day in court

The Zuma-Zondo imbroglio is like the last hour of Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now.

Actually, the past 370 years in SA are like a crazy director’s cut of the whole film, right down to its harshly beautiful landscapes and gun-happy, napalm-breathing colonels making war on the inhabitants to the sound of Wagner.

The story, like SA’s, is marinated in pain and suffering, but it is in the last hour that things really get unhinged, when Martin Sheen finally makes it upriver on his mission to dispatch the renegade Colonel Kurtz.

Jacob Zuma’s attempt to have deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo recused from the state capture commission of inquiry is the former president’s last, desperate throw of the dice. Anything to ward off the day he must appear before the commission — now set for November 16 (though, given past experience, don’t hold your breath). This week’s salvo from the commission is the subpoenas that have been issued to banks for records pertaining to about 20 accounts linked to Zuma.

These accounts will purportedly show money trails going back as far as 2016, within the timeframe to see if there had been — among other things — financial dealings between Zuma and the Guptas.

Judging by the response from Zuma’s legal team, who want Zondo recused because of his alleged bias against him, the subpoenas have cut close to the bone.

And so Zondo paddles quietly closer and closer. And if you filter out the noise and listen closely, you may hear these muttered words: "The horror, the horror."