Newsmaker
‘Investment is on strike’: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman
The country desperately needs business-friendly policies, says Froneman
28 April 2024 - 06:15
Neal Froneman, CEO of gold and platinum mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater, says the recently announced redundancies — the third big jobs cut in a year — are the result of plunging commodity prices and years of misgovernment “coming home to roost”.
“Falling platinum group metal [PGM] prices have had the single biggest impact on our business, but on top of this the costs of poor government have escalated at an unacceptable rate,” says Froneman...
