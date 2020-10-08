Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Let’s shrug off these pretenders The death throes of a small and desperate class of ANC leader, whose support is dwindling, should not worry us BL PREMIUM

The hyenas and leeches who have sucked on taxpayers’ blood these past 12 years are desperate. They will not go quietly. Some are now threatening violence and a coup against a legitimately elected leader, Cyril Ramaphosa.

These are risks we have to write into our scenarios as irresponsible murmurs emerge from parts of the ANC, following the arrests last week of politicians, civil servants and "businessmen" implicated in various corruption cases. Do not be afraid, though. These are the death throes of a small and desperate class of ANC leader whose support is dwindling, whose power is waning and whose bark is worse than its collective bite.