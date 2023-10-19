The emotional, misleading and subjective statements made by the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) in its “advertorial” [October 5-11, placed in the FM as an advert] must be challenged.
First, its reference to the successful implementation of the proposed food-labelling regulations, incorporating front-of pack nutritional labelling in Chile, is not a true reflection of the facts. Seven years after their introduction there, the impact has been minimal, with reported reductions in typical intake of less than 1% for energy and saturated fat, less than 2% for sodium and about 4% for sugar. Not exactly figures that will affect the obesity statistics.
Second, the proposed labelling provisions are only a portion of a vast, overcomplex, badly worded and unenforceable regulation that contains components that are either not aligned with global food regulatory practices or constitute World Trade Organisation technical barriers to trade. The food industry has every right to push back against these, particularly as it is clear from the Chilean experience that the benefits to public health will be negligible.
Heala would be well advised to dedicate its budget to establishing a decent nutrition education programme for schools rather than slinging mud at an industry that, while not perfect, feeds us all in a reasonably efficient manner and kept the shelves filled during Covid, only to be then hit with load-shedding, collapsing infrastructure and huge increases in input costs.
The last thing the industry needs is unworkable legislation that has been shown to be ineffective. While any initiative to improve our eating habits is to be commended, you can’t change people’s eating behaviour through regulation.
Nigel Sunley Sunley Consulting, Technical consultancy to the food industry
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Food labelling has little effect
Seven years after regulation was introduced in Chile not much in that country’s eating habits has changed
The emotional, misleading and subjective statements made by the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) in its “advertorial” [October 5-11, placed in the FM as an advert] must be challenged.
First, its reference to the successful implementation of the proposed food-labelling regulations, incorporating front-of pack nutritional labelling in Chile, is not a true reflection of the facts. Seven years after their introduction there, the impact has been minimal, with reported reductions in typical intake of less than 1% for energy and saturated fat, less than 2% for sodium and about 4% for sugar. Not exactly figures that will affect the obesity statistics.
Second, the proposed labelling provisions are only a portion of a vast, overcomplex, badly worded and unenforceable regulation that contains components that are either not aligned with global food regulatory practices or constitute World Trade Organisation technical barriers to trade. The food industry has every right to push back against these, particularly as it is clear from the Chilean experience that the benefits to public health will be negligible.
Heala would be well advised to dedicate its budget to establishing a decent nutrition education programme for schools rather than slinging mud at an industry that, while not perfect, feeds us all in a reasonably efficient manner and kept the shelves filled during Covid, only to be then hit with load-shedding, collapsing infrastructure and huge increases in input costs.
The last thing the industry needs is unworkable legislation that has been shown to be ineffective. While any initiative to improve our eating habits is to be commended, you can’t change people’s eating behaviour through regulation.
Nigel Sunley
Sunley Consulting, Technical consultancy to the food industry
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Interdict on vegan product seizures extended
Attempts to nudge healthier behaviour ‘may fall flat’
Why better food regulations will help us fight obesity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.