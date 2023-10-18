The Springboks won an almost impossible Test match on Sunday, beating Rugby World Cup hosts France in what many commentators have called the greatest game of rugby ever played.
But as Peter Bruce warns in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge, there is a dark side to winning that cannot safely be ignored.
As tempers flare and as war and death spreads in the Middle East following the Hamas atrocities in Israel on October 7, there is a danger that Europe, and perhaps Paris in particular, becomes a dangerous place to be.
The Stade de France, where the Boks play at least one more game, and possibly two, has been targeted by Muslim extremists in the past. Both the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles, outside Paris, were closed and evacuated after terrorist threats last weekend. We must be careful...
PODCAST: Perhaps not quite the perfect match
