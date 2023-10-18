HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox

PODCAST: Perhaps not quite the perfect match

18 October 2023 - 10:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The Springboks won an almost impossible Test match on Sunday, beating Rugby World Cup hosts France in what many commentators have called the greatest game of rugby ever played.

But as Peter Bruce warns in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge, there is a dark side to winning that cannot safely be ignored.

As tempers flare and as war and death spreads in the Middle East following the Hamas atrocities in Israel on October 7, there is a danger that Europe, and perhaps Paris in particular, becomes a dangerous place to be.

The Stade de France, where the Boks play at least one more game, and possibly two, has been targeted by Muslim extremists in the past. Both the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles, outside Paris, were closed and evacuated after terrorist threats last weekend. We must be careful... 

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Also read:

Naledi Pandor baits US with Hamas call

The contact, which the presidency says focused on humanitarian issues, is likely to put more pressure on SA's relations with the US
National
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL: What South Africa’s response to Gaza says about us

It's not hard to accept the reality: terrorist acts and war crimes were, and are, being committed
Opinion
4 hours ago

MILTON SHAIN: Israel haters ignore a grievous history

The ‘apartheid’ analogy and the ‘colonial settler’ paradigm are simplistic and unhelpful
Opinion
1 day ago

BIG READ: Israel-Gaza conflict: Ignore history you don’t approve of, and any war can be just

Should a side prevail, it will always have to contend with a threat to its ‘right to exist’
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST: Perhaps not quite the perfect match
News & Fox
2.
Milpark Education offers a transformative online ...
News & Fox
3.
Gaza hospital strike upends Biden’s high-stakes ...
News & Fox
4.
This cat’s lives may be running out
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Dr Craig Parker’s new oxygen mask helps ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Abbas cancels meeting with Biden after hospital blast

World / Middle East

Gaza hospital strike upends Biden’s high-stakes trip to Israel

News & Fox

Israel escalates strikes on Gaza after ceasefire effort fails

World / Middle East

Biden to visit Israel as war sparks Gaza humanitarian crisis

World

Fears mount of Gaza conflict spreading as Israel orders villages near Lebanon ...

World / Middle East

ISAAH MHLANGA: Middle East war is ominous for South Africa

Opinion

SA offers to help mediate in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

National

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Hamas’ attacks on ‘Silicon Wadi’ threaten global tech sector

Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN KUO: It’s possible to stand with both Israelis and Palestinians

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: ANC’s Israel double standards

Opinion / Editorials

MIKE DOLAN: Accustomed to risky geopolitics, markets shrug off Middle East ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.