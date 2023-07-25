Interdict on vegan product seizures extended
25 July 2023 - 18:59
The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) has won an extension of its interdict stopping the department of agriculture, rural development & land reform from seizing vegan products with names the government says are reserved for meat.
Under pressure from the SA Meat Processors Association representing some of the red meat industry last year, the department said it would instruct its private agency to seize what it called incorrectly labelled vegan products...
