Attempts to nudge healthier behaviour ‘may fall flat’
Crafted messages and more information do not always produce healthier choices, says Wits team
10 July 2023 - 19:27
Experiments designed to nudge people towards healthier choices do not always yield the results researchers expect, delegates to the 15th International Health Economics Association congress heard on Monday.
Health insurers and public health experts around the world are exploring ways to apply behavioural economics, which draws on psychology to understand how people make decisions, to prompt people to make better choices about their health. But their interventions do not always yield the expected results...
