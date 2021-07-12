National

Communities at wits’ end as violence continues unabated in KwaZulu-Natal

Tension, fear and disbelief as looters ransack shops and invade homes

BL PREMIUM
12 July 2021 - 18:59 Mary Papayya

Gunfire and explosions echoed across the Durban metro  as surreal scenes of anarchy witnessed only on TV or other news channels far removed from home played out in KwaZulu-Natal.

News of a military deployment and state of emergency being declared offered desperate communities some hope of relief, but on Monday were not in sight as eThekwini was engulfed in a tsunami of unprecedented looting, unrest and arson that many  never believed possible in our democracy...

