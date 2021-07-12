Communities at wits’ end as violence continues unabated in KwaZulu-Natal
Tension, fear and disbelief as looters ransack shops and invade homes
12 July 2021 - 18:59
Gunfire and explosions echoed across the Durban metro as surreal scenes of anarchy witnessed only on TV or other news channels far removed from home played out in KwaZulu-Natal.
News of a military deployment and state of emergency being declared offered desperate communities some hope of relief, but on Monday were not in sight as eThekwini was engulfed in a tsunami of unprecedented looting, unrest and arson that many never believed possible in our democracy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now