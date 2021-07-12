Companies / Property Sapoa decries violent protests erupting across SA Property body says violence and looting must stop and guilty parties must be taken to book BL PREMIUM

The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has denounced the riots and looting across SA that broke out over the weekend.

After former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration last week, violence and unrest have rocked parts of SA with people trashing shops and burning car dealerships. Landlords have been trying to gather information about which of their properties were damaged...