Sapoa decries violent protests erupting across SA
Property body says violence and looting must stop and guilty parties must be taken to book
12 July 2021 - 20:07
The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has denounced the riots and looting across SA that broke out over the weekend.
After former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration last week, violence and unrest have rocked parts of SA with people trashing shops and burning car dealerships. Landlords have been trying to gather information about which of their properties were damaged...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now