Mayhem at Gauteng malls overnight, while dozens killed in KwaZulu-Natal stampede
Sporadic and violent protests marked by looting and lawlessness persisted overnight, with a rising number of confirmed fatalities
13 July 2021 - 09:42
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday confirmed that 26 people were killed in a stampede in the province as protesters ran riot and police arrested more than 150 people.
Zikalala said province’s “all important” rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine had ground to a halt because of the unrest. Damage to public and private infrastructure to date was in the region of R1bn, he said...
