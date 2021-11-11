Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The activist and the social media storm Albie Cilliers’ comments on Twitter about the ‘expropriation’ of his African Phoenix preference shares elicited a legal threat from Peresec and 27four B L Premium

Shareholder activists in SA don’t have it easy. CEOs typically hate anyone questioning their multimillion-rand pay packages and boards of directors don’t like to be challenged on trifles like accounting high jinks or shoddy oversight. Just ask Theo Botha, who has tackled self-important directors at the AGMs of companies including Sasol, Absa, Sappi, Super Group and JD Group.

Albie Cilliers, a Cape-based farmer with an engineering degree, is another activist who has wrangled big changes at firms, including KWV and Sovereign Foods...