Northam’s staggering R250m advisory fee stuns investors
Northam’s R250m largesse to boutique firm One Capital for its new BEE deal has both floored and enraged investors
01 July 2021 - 05:00
A staggering corporate advisory fee to implement Northam Platinum’s new BEE deal has left critics gobsmacked.
Boutique corporate finance group One Capital Advisory was paid R250m, higher than any other fee it has received in the past, for work in which it helped the miner implement a new transaction designed to benefit employees and the communities around Northam’s mines...
