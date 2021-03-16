Shareholder activist Bluebell fast becoming a CEO’s worst tormentor

London — Bluebell Capital Partners does not have a Paul Singer or Bill Ackman at its helm, or billions of dollars to help bend companies to its will. Yet the activist investor is swiftly becoming a nightmare for Europe’s corporate boardrooms.

Just this week, it helped engineer the ouster of food group Danone’s chair, Emmanuel Faber, in the region’s biggest management change of 2021. That came just shy of a year after Mark Langer resigned as CEO of fashion house Hugo Boss after pressure from the London-based fund.

Bluebell has taken on at least nine companies since its launch in 2019, including the likes of German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa and Italian banking group Mediobanca. That is fast and fearless work for a firm whose €70m in assets might not typically spook boards built to fend off activist heavyweights such as Elliott Management or Pershing Square Capital Management.

“Activism is changing in Europe,” Bluebell’s chief investment officer Giuseppe Bivona said in an interview. “It’s not about size or proxy fight. It is about strategy, quality and collaboration among shareholders.”

Bivona cofounded Bluebell with fellow finance industry veteran Marco Taricco and Francesco Trapani, who ran Italian jeweller Bulgari for nearly three decades. Before that, the three spent years helping Elliott, Jana Partners and other activists execute campaigns in Europe and the US.

They are now using this experience and joining forces with other shareholders to amplify their influence at target companies. At Danone, investors including Artisan Partners Asset Management and Causeway Capital Management backed the message that change was needed at the top of the company to improve performance.

Danone said on Monday that Faber will stand down as chair and CEO immediately, two weeks after he pledged to give up the latter position to appease investors such as Bluebell that had pushed for a separation of the role. Gilles Schnepp, who previously led French electric device maker Legrand, has been named chair at Danone. Schnepp was suggested for the job by Bluebell.

“France is generally considered as a very tough market for activism and we have proved that this is not necessarily the case when advocating for the right changes with a constructive long-term objective,” Bivona said.

Not all of Bluebell’s campaigns have focused on the removal of senior managers. Last year, the firm asked Vestas Wind Systems to take full control of its offshore business. In October, the wind turbine giant said it would buy out its offshore joint venture partner. Bluebell also urged the Canadian government to block a deal between Cineworld Group and Toronto-based cinema chain Cineplex. In June, Cineworld terminated the transaction.

Bluebell’s other disclosed activist campaigns include those at Belgian chemicals company Solvay and Swiss asset manager GAM Holding.

“We have a number of companies underperforming, there’s a shortage of capital which makes it even more important for companies to be managed better in the interest of shareholders,” Bivona said.

“We definitely see there’s a more fertile ground for activism than before.”

Bloomberg