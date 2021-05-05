Shareholder activists again call on Standard Bank to table a climate-risk resolution
A legal opinion affirms that shareholders are entitled to file climate risk-related resolutions and that they should be tabled
05 May 2021 - 19:10
Armed with a legal opinion, shareholder activists are taking another run at Standard Bank, imploring Africa’s largest lender to this year table climate-related resolutions at its upcoming annual general meeting.
On April 23, three asset manager shareholders in Standard Bank — Aeon Investment Management, Abax Investments and Visio Fund Management — together with shareholder activist organisation Just Share, co-filed a non-binding advisory shareholder resolution ahead of the bank’s annual meeting on May 27, requesting that the bank disclose its plans, if any, to set and publish a strategy and targets to reduce its exposure to fossil fuel assets...
