RCL Foods to carve up portfolio and bulk up fast-moving consumer goods The diversity of its interests is not optimal for creating shareholder value and its chicken, sugar and logistics business will be separated

RCL Foods, whose interests range from sugar and mayonnaise to logistics, is looking to carve out about two thirds of its business by revenue, citing the challenge of managing its diverse assets.

All options will be on the table as the company looks at separating its chicken, sugar and logistics businesses. Still CEO Miles Dally said it will also be seeking to grow its portfolio of fast-moving consumer goods, in part to recognise that it needs some scale to justify its listing...