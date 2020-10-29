ROB ROSE: Does 14% of SA really believe Covid is a hoax?
A study finds that one in six South Africans say it’s definitely or probably true that Covid-19 is a ‘myth’. Are we really a nation of conspiracists?
29 October 2020 - 05:00
Here’s a tip: if you’re a well-heeled conman, perhaps with a bridge to sell or a religion to start based on a malevolent alien overlord, OR Tambo International ought to be the first stop on your itinerary.
Because, surprisingly, South Africans will believe just about anything.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now