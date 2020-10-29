Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Does 14% of SA really believe Covid is a hoax? A study finds that one in six South Africans say it’s definitely or probably true that Covid-19 is a ‘myth’. Are we really a nation of conspiracists? BL PREMIUM

Here’s a tip: if you’re a well-heeled conman, perhaps with a bridge to sell or a religion to start based on a malevolent alien overlord, OR Tambo International ought to be the first stop on your itinerary.

Because, surprisingly, South Africans will believe just about anything.