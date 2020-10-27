Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Covid round two. I’ll wear a mask but the gloves are off Will we kill our future because we lack the courage to live now? BL PREMIUM

So, apparently, the coronavirus is coming back, in a second wave, to finish us off. No less a leader than the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, thinks so. It’s a hell of a thing. Even the minister of health, Zweli Mkhize, himself stricken with the virus just recently, warns that infections are rising again and he has vaguely threatened that the Western Cape, the province that dealt most easily, calmly and efficiently with the first wave of Covid, might be the subject of some official action soon.

In SA, that means putting a province, or a district or even the whole country back onto a higher level of lockdown under the state of disaster we are still subject to. The fact that the Western Cape gets singled out is no surprise. It is the only province not run by the ruling ANC so it can be bullied. In Gauteng, where cases are also supposedly rising (it is hard to be sure whether there are more actual cases or just more being found) the premier has dared Mkhize to even thin...