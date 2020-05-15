Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: In defence of the much maligned Bill Gates Coronavirus conspiracies abound — about Bill Gates, vaccines, 5G; let’s hope the anti-vaxxers don’t scupper success for all of us BL PREMIUM

What would you do if you had $106bn to spend?

Keep in mind that this vast sum represents the total GDP of the African country that is home to 54-million souls, Kenya ($105bn). It is also equal to the combined GDP of Malawi ($7bn), Mozambique ($16bn), Zimbabwe ($32bn), Zambia ($29bn) and Namibia ($16bn).