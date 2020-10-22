Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: A cabinet built out of dead wood Forget the plan, look at the players. Can they pull off a win when they couldn’t do their jobs even before the crisis? BL PREMIUM

Let’s use a sports analogy to understand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan. It’s not the game plan that we should be most worried about (though it’s the same one, recycled with new words and loftier goals) but the players themselves.

Any good coach can tell you the game plan is irrelevant if the players can’t execute it. And SA’s cabinet doesn’t inspire much confidence.