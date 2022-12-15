EDITORIAL: Finger points at Mantashe over De Ruyter’s exit

Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
The problem for South Africans, however, is that the state does not have the capacity, or interest, to manage Eskom, so the blackouts will continue
Asia has a taste for South African oranges, leading to award
As South Africans of modest means feel the pinch of the rising cost of living, foreign and local buyers have returned to the country’s high-end property market with a bang
We pick five notable new reads to entertain, edify and surprise you during your break from the office
What we’re seeing unravelling before our eyes is a minister cycling through the last vestiges of his credibility.
Last week Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources & energy, launched a full-throated attack on Eskom and CEO André de Ruyter, accusing the utility of “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state” by allowing load-shedding to continue.
Now, it’s scary enough to have a wild conspiracy theorist anywhere in the government, let alone in a post with political responsibility for the country’s critical commodities. But it’s especially galling when this broadside comes from somebody who led the party that really is responsible for Eskom’s predicament.
What Mantashe said, it won’t surprise you to learn, was utter demonstrable claptrap. But it probably played a pivotal role in pushing De Ruyter over the edge, leading to his resignation earlier this week. With no public support from either Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, or from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is battling to keep a lid on his own skeletons, De Ruyter’s resignation felt somewhat inevitable.
What De Ruyter’s exit won’t do, however, is reverse the waves of load-shedding convulsing the country. Many in the ANC know this, instinctively. But the party, in characteristic fashion, needed a scapegoat to deflect from its own failures.
In an admission of what really matters to the ANC, its leaders moaned at the weekend’s national executive committee meeting about the impact that the constant load-shedding — which ratcheted up to stage 6 last week — will have on its electoral prospects — not, tellingly, about the impact it has on the country’s citizens.
Party first, country second, as always. De Ruyter, who was handed the poisoned chalice three years ago, has now been sacrificed on the altar of the ANC’s wilful historical amnesia about the real cause of the rolling blackouts.
The truth is, it was the ANC’s politicians who blithely ignored the 1998 white paper that warned: “Eskom’s present generation capacity surplus will be fully utilised by about 2007.”
And it was ANC politicians who were entirely complicit in former President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a legion of bent executives and directors to head the utility, just as it was those politicians who seemed to have no problem with the ANC’s front company, Chancellor House, scoring immense contracts to help build Medupi and Kusile, which have suffered no end of breakdowns since being commissioned.
In the end, De Ruyter would also have felt like his hands were tied behind his back by the government’s decision not to give more cash to Eskom to allow it to buy diesel to keep the lights on. This is despite the fact that, last week, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, Monique le Roux, put the cost to the country of load-shedding this year at R560bn.
Ramaphosa may say it’s Eskom that keeps him up at night, but without any appetite to buy diesel, it’s more likely it’s only the whirr of generators interrupting his sleep
President Cyril Ramaphosa may say it’s Eskom that keeps him up at night, but without government displaying much appetite to buy diesel, it’s more likely it’s only the whirr of generators interrupting his sleep.
Mantashe moaned too in recent days that De Ruyter was acting “like a policeman”. But if he meant that De Ruyter was rooting out the corrupt elements at Eskom — the real saboteurs — well, that was entirely within his brief.
Mantashe should know that one of the key jobs of any CEO (or minister) is oversight. The country now exists in the twilight precisely because Mantashe and his colleagues failed lamentably on this score. And the fact that the minister now has no shame in moaning about those who are, finally, exercising the requisite oversight is indicative of a stunning lack of self-awareness.
Would De Ruyter have stayed, had the mainstream business sector been more vocal in supporting him?
It’s hard to say. But what does seem true is that as much as Ramaphosa and Gordhan’s silence about Mantashe’s assault on De Ruyter was unforgivable, the response of the business sector to the wider electricity crisis, and what is expected of the government to address it, has been decidedly tepid.
Last week, the Energy Council of South Africa, Business Unity South Africa and Business Leadership South Africa issued a joint statement detailing their “concern” overload-shedding. They called on the government to “fund adequate and reliable diesel supply” to keep the lights on. Those companies that have collapsed due to the government’s mismanagement of this crisis will feel that a hand-wringing plea doesn’t quite capture the gravity of the situation.
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman wasn’t wrong when he told Business Times last weekend that “you’re not seeing enough heads of business standing up — they don’t want to do it because of potential political ramifications”. Ackerman was talking about the illicit economy, but his point holds true in a wider sense too.
De Ruyter’s resignation, hopefully, will reinforce the need for a less equivocal approach from organised business. Already, there are signs of this: after news of his exit broke, Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia spoke of how his departure was a “major blow for Eskom and the efforts to address the energy crisis”. He commended De Ruyter for his valiant effort “under unbearable conditions” in the national interest.
But, Coovadia added, De Ruyter’s resignation was "hardly surprising, given the irresponsible comments by some in government.”
Gwede Mantashe, that finger is pointing at you.
*Note: This is an amended version of the editorial in the FM of December 15th, updated to include news of De Ruyter’s resignation
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Finger points at Mantashe over De Ruyter’s exit
The Eskom CEO’s resignation comes after an astonishing broadside from the minister of minerals & energy, including accusing De Ruyter of acting ‘like a policeman’. It’s called oversight, Gwede — look it up
What we’re seeing unravelling before our eyes is a minister cycling through the last vestiges of his credibility.
Last week Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources & energy, launched a full-throated attack on Eskom and CEO André de Ruyter, accusing the utility of “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state” by allowing load-shedding to continue.
Now, it’s scary enough to have a wild conspiracy theorist anywhere in the government, let alone in a post with political responsibility for the country’s critical commodities. But it’s especially galling when this broadside comes from somebody who led the party that really is responsible for Eskom’s predicament.
What Mantashe said, it won’t surprise you to learn, was utter demonstrable claptrap. But it probably played a pivotal role in pushing De Ruyter over the edge, leading to his resignation earlier this week. With no public support from either Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, or from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is battling to keep a lid on his own skeletons, De Ruyter’s resignation felt somewhat inevitable.
What De Ruyter’s exit won’t do, however, is reverse the waves of load-shedding convulsing the country. Many in the ANC know this, instinctively. But the party, in characteristic fashion, needed a scapegoat to deflect from its own failures.
In an admission of what really matters to the ANC, its leaders moaned at the weekend’s national executive committee meeting about the impact that the constant load-shedding — which ratcheted up to stage 6 last week — will have on its electoral prospects — not, tellingly, about the impact it has on the country’s citizens.
Party first, country second, as always. De Ruyter, who was handed the poisoned chalice three years ago, has now been sacrificed on the altar of the ANC’s wilful historical amnesia about the real cause of the rolling blackouts.
The truth is, it was the ANC’s politicians who blithely ignored the 1998 white paper that warned: “Eskom’s present generation capacity surplus will be fully utilised by about 2007.”
And it was ANC politicians who were entirely complicit in former President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a legion of bent executives and directors to head the utility, just as it was those politicians who seemed to have no problem with the ANC’s front company, Chancellor House, scoring immense contracts to help build Medupi and Kusile, which have suffered no end of breakdowns since being commissioned.
In the end, De Ruyter would also have felt like his hands were tied behind his back by the government’s decision not to give more cash to Eskom to allow it to buy diesel to keep the lights on. This is despite the fact that, last week, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, Monique le Roux, put the cost to the country of load-shedding this year at R560bn.
President Cyril Ramaphosa may say it’s Eskom that keeps him up at night, but without government displaying much appetite to buy diesel, it’s more likely it’s only the whirr of generators interrupting his sleep.
Mantashe moaned too in recent days that De Ruyter was acting “like a policeman”. But if he meant that De Ruyter was rooting out the corrupt elements at Eskom — the real saboteurs — well, that was entirely within his brief.
Mantashe should know that one of the key jobs of any CEO (or minister) is oversight. The country now exists in the twilight precisely because Mantashe and his colleagues failed lamentably on this score. And the fact that the minister now has no shame in moaning about those who are, finally, exercising the requisite oversight is indicative of a stunning lack of self-awareness.
Would De Ruyter have stayed, had the mainstream business sector been more vocal in supporting him?
It’s hard to say. But what does seem true is that as much as Ramaphosa and Gordhan’s silence about Mantashe’s assault on De Ruyter was unforgivable, the response of the business sector to the wider electricity crisis, and what is expected of the government to address it, has been decidedly tepid.
Last week, the Energy Council of South Africa, Business Unity South Africa and Business Leadership South Africa issued a joint statement detailing their “concern” overload-shedding. They called on the government to “fund adequate and reliable diesel supply” to keep the lights on. Those companies that have collapsed due to the government’s mismanagement of this crisis will feel that a hand-wringing plea doesn’t quite capture the gravity of the situation.
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman wasn’t wrong when he told Business Times last weekend that “you’re not seeing enough heads of business standing up — they don’t want to do it because of potential political ramifications”. Ackerman was talking about the illicit economy, but his point holds true in a wider sense too.
De Ruyter’s resignation, hopefully, will reinforce the need for a less equivocal approach from organised business. Already, there are signs of this: after news of his exit broke, Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia spoke of how his departure was a “major blow for Eskom and the efforts to address the energy crisis”. He commended De Ruyter for his valiant effort “under unbearable conditions” in the national interest.
But, Coovadia added, De Ruyter’s resignation was "hardly surprising, given the irresponsible comments by some in government.”
Gwede Mantashe, that finger is pointing at you.
*Note: This is an amended version of the editorial in the FM of December 15th, updated to include news of De Ruyter’s resignation
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The compelling drama that continues to be SA
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
EDITORIAL: Sure, middlemen hurt Eskom, but that’s not why it’s a mess
EDITORIAL: Eskom’s implosion is worse than you ever imagined
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Eskom tariff hike of more than 20% is unlikely, analyst says
Renewables set to overtake coal in global power generation by 2025
Load-shedding means extensive water supply cuts in KZN
Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards, energy expert warns
Wind power loses out as grid constraints strangle green energy rollout
Rheinmetall plans to build solar panel factory in SA
Load-shedding is worse than state capture, Mantashe says
EDITORIAL: ANC devotion to coal will lead to ruin of the country
Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.