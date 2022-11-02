EDITORIAL: Sure, middlemen hurt Eskom, but that’s not why it’s a mess

Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
The core problem with Eskom isn’t empowerment — it’s chronic bad governance
Speculation is growing in Brazil’s capital about the president’s next moves
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Is Eskom failing because of black empowerment and local procurement rules?
Mteto Nyati, the highly rated former CEO of Altron who was recently appointed to the Eskom board, thinks so.
Last week, he told the Sunday Times as much, when he said that “when the supplier of equipment is an international company, you have to use middlemen to satisfy the localisation rule. Internal corruption is largely at the back of empowerment policies that promote local small businesses.”
Nyati also referred to removing “rigid rules around who to employ in terms of equity targets”.
Predictably, it created a storm.
In response, the Black Business Council said it “strongly condemns the irresponsible and reckless utterances regarding transformation and localisation”.
Eskom’s new chair, Mpho Makwana, then issued a nuanced statement on Tuesday, affirming that Eskom “embraces” and “fully comprehends” the imperatives of local beneficiation and empowerment. But he also pointed out that 76% of Eskom’s measured procurement spending was on black-empowered suppliers in 2021, up from 64% the previous year.
This is not a new debate, but it is complex and not going to go away. But we should all be aware that this issue also serves as a proxy for the expression of thinly disguised ideological and emotional positions. It generates (to use the obvious pun) a great deal of heat and very little light. It is a strategic distraction.
The core problem with Eskom isn’t empowerment — it’s chronic bad governance.
Over the past 25 years, the board has been ill-equipped with skills and experience, supine in relation to the government, deeply tainted with corruption, and inherently unstable.
This issue serves as a proxy for the expression of thinly disguised ideological and emotional positions
Between 1952 and 1997, Eskom had just four chairpersons. Between 1997 and 2022, there have been 10 — lasting an average of just 2½ years each.
At executive level, the instability is even worse. In the 15 years since 2007, there have been 12 CEOs — one, on average, every 15 months. Seen in that light, it is astonishing that Eskom is still functioning at all.
In 1998, a government white paper predicted (with uncanny accuracy) that the country would run short of electricity by 2007. The Eskom board at the time appealed to the government to allow it to build new power stations. But the government stalled.
The board did not then do what it should have done: confront its “shareholder” and publicly raise the alarm.
As a result, in February 2008, the country experienced a near total collapse of the national grid. Ever since, we have been plagued by power cuts, or have been spared blackouts only because successive ministers and CEOs insisted on keeping the lights on, at the cost of deferring essential maintenance.
The Companies Act, common law and the King reports on corporate governance all require that company directors act in the best interests of the company (and, in Eskom’s case, the country); exercise their powers in good faith and for a proper purpose; apply the necessary degree of care; and exercise independent judgment.
Yet the dismal Eskom boards of the past 25 years have failed signally in all these areas. This is the reason Eskom is in such trouble; the use of needless middlemen drives up costs and fuels corruption, but it’s not why Eskom is in such a mess.
If the Makwana board, with Nyati, can show that it is different, there may be hope in the darkness.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Sure, middlemen hurt Eskom, but that’s not why it’s a mess
The core problem with Eskom isn’t empowerment — it’s chronic bad governance
Is Eskom failing because of black empowerment and local procurement rules?
Mteto Nyati, the highly rated former CEO of Altron who was recently appointed to the Eskom board, thinks so.
Last week, he told the Sunday Times as much, when he said that “when the supplier of equipment is an international company, you have to use middlemen to satisfy the localisation rule. Internal corruption is largely at the back of empowerment policies that promote local small businesses.”
Nyati also referred to removing “rigid rules around who to employ in terms of equity targets”.
Predictably, it created a storm.
In response, the Black Business Council said it “strongly condemns the irresponsible and reckless utterances regarding transformation and localisation”.
Eskom’s new chair, Mpho Makwana, then issued a nuanced statement on Tuesday, affirming that Eskom “embraces” and “fully comprehends” the imperatives of local beneficiation and empowerment. But he also pointed out that 76% of Eskom’s measured procurement spending was on black-empowered suppliers in 2021, up from 64% the previous year.
This is not a new debate, but it is complex and not going to go away. But we should all be aware that this issue also serves as a proxy for the expression of thinly disguised ideological and emotional positions. It generates (to use the obvious pun) a great deal of heat and very little light. It is a strategic distraction.
The core problem with Eskom isn’t empowerment — it’s chronic bad governance.
Over the past 25 years, the board has been ill-equipped with skills and experience, supine in relation to the government, deeply tainted with corruption, and inherently unstable.
Between 1952 and 1997, Eskom had just four chairpersons. Between 1997 and 2022, there have been 10 — lasting an average of just 2½ years each.
At executive level, the instability is even worse. In the 15 years since 2007, there have been 12 CEOs — one, on average, every 15 months. Seen in that light, it is astonishing that Eskom is still functioning at all.
In 1998, a government white paper predicted (with uncanny accuracy) that the country would run short of electricity by 2007. The Eskom board at the time appealed to the government to allow it to build new power stations. But the government stalled.
The board did not then do what it should have done: confront its “shareholder” and publicly raise the alarm.
As a result, in February 2008, the country experienced a near total collapse of the national grid. Ever since, we have been plagued by power cuts, or have been spared blackouts only because successive ministers and CEOs insisted on keeping the lights on, at the cost of deferring essential maintenance.
The Companies Act, common law and the King reports on corporate governance all require that company directors act in the best interests of the company (and, in Eskom’s case, the country); exercise their powers in good faith and for a proper purpose; apply the necessary degree of care; and exercise independent judgment.
Yet the dismal Eskom boards of the past 25 years have failed signally in all these areas. This is the reason Eskom is in such trouble; the use of needless middlemen drives up costs and fuels corruption, but it’s not why Eskom is in such a mess.
If the Makwana board, with Nyati, can show that it is different, there may be hope in the darkness.
CHRIS BARRON: ‘To save Eskom, empowerment must go’
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Reform at Eskom is sensitive and highly contested
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Welcome to the Eskom board, Mr Fixit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Moody’s lifts Eskom’s rating outlook to positive
JOHN DLUDLU: Now, can we talk about service delivery operations?
Komati power station shut for good after 60 years of service
What Treasury wants from Eskom in exchange for debt relief
LAEL BETHLEHEM AND GROVÉ STEYN: Eskom tariff restructuring could undermine ...
PODCAST: Big batteries? Here’s a way to do it our way...
Eskom debt, relief grants and climate finance may blow up the fiscal position
Is SA set for another electricity shock?
Eskom pension fund wins battle for Molefe’s millions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.