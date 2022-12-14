EDITORIAL: What’s behind Griffith’s shock exit?

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
There has been no indication that the failed Yamana bid would lead to him quitting a role he took on only in April 2021
Kaspersky says hackers are offering access details to the computer systems of companies in Africa for a little as $2,100
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
It is hard not to suspect that there is more to Chris Griffith’s surprise resignation as CEO of Gold Fields.
Griffith was the force behind Gold Fields’s $6bn bid to buy Canadian company Yamana Gold, which failed last month. But there was no sense that this would lead to him quitting a role he took on only in April 2021.
On Tuesday, Gold Fields chair Yunus Suleman said Griffith felt he “should take responsibility and allow the company to move forward under new leadership unencumbered by the Yamana transaction”.
Yet no shareholders have called for his resignation, seeing this more as a bold gambit that, by circumstance, went south. If anything, Griffith displayed admirable restraint in not entering into a bidding war.
This move is all the more mystifying because Griffith said last month that if the Yamana bid tanked, “we don’t have to jump off the balcony”, as there were “other options”.
Griffith’s exit also throws the spotlight on the number of empty executive offices. Gold Fields’s top compliance executive, its head of strategy and head of corporate affairs all resigned in October.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: What’s behind Griffith’s shock exit?
There has been no indication that the failed Yamana bid would lead to him quitting a role he took on only in April 2021
It is hard not to suspect that there is more to Chris Griffith’s surprise resignation as CEO of Gold Fields.
Griffith was the force behind Gold Fields’s $6bn bid to buy Canadian company Yamana Gold, which failed last month. But there was no sense that this would lead to him quitting a role he took on only in April 2021.
On Tuesday, Gold Fields chair Yunus Suleman said Griffith felt he “should take responsibility and allow the company to move forward under new leadership unencumbered by the Yamana transaction”.
Yet no shareholders have called for his resignation, seeing this more as a bold gambit that, by circumstance, went south. If anything, Griffith displayed admirable restraint in not entering into a bidding war.
This move is all the more mystifying because Griffith said last month that if the Yamana bid tanked, “we don’t have to jump off the balcony”, as there were “other options”.
Griffith’s exit also throws the spotlight on the number of empty executive offices. Gold Fields’s top compliance executive, its head of strategy and head of corporate affairs all resigned in October.
Also read:
Chris Griffith falls on sword to let Gold Fields move on
At least there’s the $300m break fee...
Crunch time for Gold Fields
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.