EDITORIAL: Eskom: 7% wage offer to calm blackout storm

Eskom workers, whose protest action forced the country into stage 6 load-shedding this week, claim they cannot come out on their salaries.

As a result, they demanded a wage hike of 12%, which Eskom initially countered with an offer of between 4% and 5.3%.

This didn’t fly, sparking a wave of shocking criminal behaviour from strikers — including petrol-bombing the homes of four plant operators.

On Tuesday, as the country was plunged into the worst blackouts in three years due to the strike, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced there’d been a breakthrough, and a new wage offer would be tabled on Friday.

It is understood that the revised offer is a 7% hike, which has already been rubber-stamped by Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, and William Mabapa, leader of the National Union of Mineworkers — though their members will have the final say.

It was enough to sway Jim and Mabapa into urging staff to return to work.

There is nothing to celebrate here. Effectively, Eskom’s unions held the country hostage for a raise exceeding inflation, in a state institution unable to keep its head above its debts of R390bn — and they did so illegally.

Jim said he “understands the anger” of the strikers, pointing to above-inflation increases in food and transport. But financial desperation is a relative term.