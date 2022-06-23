Eskom CEO De Ruyter thrilled with prospect of IPPs unleashing 1,800MW
Projects will add 1,800MW of renewable power to the national grid at no cost to the fiscus
23 June 2022 - 12:36
UPDATED 23 June 2022 - 22:57
In a move to expedite independent renewable energy generation, Eskom has identified 18 winning bids for an auction that it took to market in April to offer independent power producers (IPPs) use of vacant land with direct access to the national grid.
The land, owned by Eskom, is situated around coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga. The state-owned utility owns about 36,000ha in the province and this first round of bidding made available 4,000ha to independent renewable power producers...
