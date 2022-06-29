×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | The rise of the big three

29 June 2022 - 06:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Nadal will miss Federer rivalry at Wimbledon

Swiss player will be absent this year as the Spaniard seeks to continue his quest for the calendar-year Grand Slam
Sport
2 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Stellar record shows Rafael Nadal is in a league of his own

Spaniard is the greatest tennis player after battling through injuries to secure 14 Roland Garros titles and 22 Grand Slam wins
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Djokovic forced to add ‘some variety’ to beat Korean Kwon

Serbian advances to Wimbledon second round after not preparing at a grass court warm-up tournament
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic and Nadal put on night duty despite Spaniard’s reluctance

Serbian says TV channels decide when matches take place, not players
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Gqeberha 2022 is not Cape Town 2018
News & Fox
2.
Ports: Durban’s pain is Maputo’s gain
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: In six weeks Cyril can save SA
News & Fox
4.
WEBINAR | Wanted: The State Capture Conspirators
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.