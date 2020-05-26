Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa knows exactly how incapable his state really is At the best of times SA is not an easy place to govern, but there are so many easy fixes if we could only learn to value the expertise and commitment we have BL PREMIUM

Depending on where you stand, either President’s Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday night was assertive, empathetic, gracious and generous, or he is – according to some social media comments after he spoke – a cynical, two-faced “snake” and a liar. As Boris Johnson’s landslide victory in the UK election last year taught us, never confuse Twitter with your country.

The coronavirus and nine-week lockdown (sprung on us at almost no notice) have us all strung out, but I couldn’t help reminding myself after he had finished that he is basically a decent man in an impossible position.