‘Jobbing’ their way through unemployment apocalypse

A scathing local report by labour outfit Fairwork has admonished Uber Eats, Bolt, Mr D and OrderIn, saying the gig-economy firms have failed to take responsibility for workers’ lost wages during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fairwork, a collaboration between the universities of Cape Town, Oxford, Manchester and others, says cleaning app SweepSouth and tech start-up M4Jam are the only SA gig-economy firms to have offered some compensation for the loss of pay experienced by workers.

Fairwork defines gig workers as those performing short-term tasks for digital platforms such as Uber, Uber Eats and SweepSouth.

With about 35,000 workers in taxi driving, delivery, and cleaning, and up to 100,000 actively involved in other types of digitally mediated freelancing, Fairwork estimates that gig work "touches at least 1% of the SA workforce, a number growing by well above 10% a year".

Given the average household size in SA, gig work may "directly touch the lives of up to half a million people; making it an important economic and social issue for the country," says Fairwork in its Covid-19 and SA’s Gig Workers report released this month.

Micro-jobbing and micro-learning platform M4Jam uses informal spaza shops to distribute food parcels. M4Jam’s users, who are referred to as "jobbers", complete small, market-research jobs or in-company training modules in exchange for rewards such as cash, vouchers and points.

Because business has closed during the lockdown, a number of jobbers had no money to feed their family, says CEO Georgie Midgley. As a solution, people using the platform complete small tasks and receive a voucher to get food items from spaza shops in lieu of payment. In turn, spaza shop owners are paid for the goods they pass on.