Billionaire Douw Steyn steps up in Diepsloot

While billionaires such as the Rupert and Oppenheimer families have focused on helping SA’s small businesses survive the lockdown, Steyn is going all-out to alleviate hunger.

The bulk of the money — R200m — has been allocated to feeding schemes in Diepsloot, Cosmo City, Olievenhoutbosch and Tembisa. All are adjacent to Steyn City, the super-affluent, high-end estate he established and lives in.

"The pleas for food from residents in our local communities, whom we have supported for some time, are dire and millions are facing starvation," says TIH spokesperson Mandy Denton. "We needed to step in to assist with immediate food relief to those who, even before lockdown, were living a hand-to-mouth existence."

The aim is to assist more than 750,000 people over the next six months, with the first wave delivering 87,000 food parcels by mid-May. Based on the assumption that one food parcel will support a family of four for a month, the initial benefit should stretch to 349,000 people.

"Each of the organisations we have partnered with has tried different approaches to delivery. Centralised distribution can cause crowding at times, whereas ‘smart vouchers’ or door-to-door deliveries are more controlled and have the added benefit of creating jobs. However, they’re more expensive and slower," says Denton.

For DYP founder Tracy Henley, home deliveries of food parcels are the way to go. "While it is more time-consuming," she says, "we think it is more dignified and much better in terms of social distancing."

Before Covid-19, DYP’s core business was not food distribution; it focused on helping schoolchildren and ran drug awareness campaigns in the community. But it was one of a handful of NGOs active in the area, and so TIH approached it to assist with the assembly and distribution of food parcels.

Other partners include Gift of the Givers, Afrika Tikkun, the Mahlasedi Foundation, the Love Trust and Laudium Disaster Management.

Henley commandeered the conferencing facility at the Riversands Incubation Hub, a few kilometres from Diepsloot, as a distribution centre and found a powerful ally in longtime Diepsloot resident Maxwell Nedzamba.

Nedzamba, who owns a restaurant in the middle of the township, serves as procurer-in-chief for the DYP, using his knowledge as a restaurant owner to buy food and essential items for the parcels from wholesalers.

Like Nedzamba, Sathekge, also a Diepsloot resident, knows the township inside out. He spends most of his day meeting street or section leaders to co-ordinate distribution of the food parcels. These are self-appointed representatives, with no political affiliation, whom Sathekge trusts to identify families most in need of assistance.

They do so by scouting their designated areas, speaking to residents and performing a basic means test. Families earmarked for assistance are placed on a signed list, given to Sathekge. Back at the distribution centre, the DYP checks the lists against its database for duplication, and then logs the addresses on a delivery sheet.

Henley has built a team running deliveries to eight vehicles, giving the DYP an average run-rate of 800 parcels a day. Plans are in place to increase this to 1,000.

"Part of the reason we think [the programme has] been so successful is the transparent way in which we create the lists," says Henley. "People trust the system. When you look at it, it’s really the community that is running the system — we’re just facilitating it."