Rapid Covid test trial, set for SA, may be a gamechanger

A new test for Covid-19, which aims to provide results within just five minutes, is being trialed in Johannesburg at the end of June.

If it works (and medicine trials often fail), it could be a game-changer, as it would allow for an infected person’s contacts to be quickly traced before they become sick and infect others.

Already, the world is scrambling for a Covid-19 test that isn’t lab based, and which can be used to provide instant results in doctor’s offices, or even airports.

In SA, it would be a critical intervention, given the country’s worrying backlog in testing. At the moment, it can take more than ten days for someone who is tested to get their result — by which time, they may no longer be infectious but could have infected many others.

This test works by analysing a person’s breath, using a handheld device. It was designed by the US-based Canary Health Technologies.

Testing will start in Joburg at the end of June, requiring 150 people — made up of those infected and those not — to breathe for three minutes into the device.

The idea is based on the fact that changes in immunity and metabolism may create a unique pattern in a person’s breath. If a person is sick, the body releases more free radicals than the body can keep in check. These are oxygen-containing molecules with an uneven number of electrons, which can be detected in the breath, known as Volatile Organic Compounds.

Nano-sensors will collect the sample, which is then converted into electric signals and analysed to see if a unique pattern can be detected.

Ezintsha, part of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute in Johannesburg, is going to test the device. There are also trials planned for Britain and America.

Head of Ezintsha, Professor Francois Venter, said: “We are very excited to partner with Canary on this game-changing technology”. Venter, a global leader in HIV research also spent the weekend co-ordinating a petition in support of Medical Research Council head professor Glenda Gray, who was targeted by the health department for speaking out against non–scientific elements of the lockdown.

Venter explained that everyone is searching for a Covid-19 test that can be used in a doctor’s office, or by community workers visiting households.

“The holy grail is a real-time, point-of-care device which can capture Volatile Organic Compounds biomarkers, as indicators. This could revolutionise testing for Covid-19, to then build a base to detect many other diseases,” he said.

The fact that the test is non-invasive, and the device can be carried in healthworker’s pockets, make it an especially attractive prospect.

Asked why SA was being chosen as a research site, Venter said: “I guess we have world-class researchers.”

Besides providing an option that could also be used quickly at airports, another benefit is that the data could be uploaded to online databases immediately, which would allow for real-time surveillance of the spread of the virus.

The company said that Initial testing to detect lung cancer in patients using this method showed promising results, with more trials planned in the US and Asia later this year.