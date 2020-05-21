Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: The madness of corona regulations That our government is obsessed with the minutiae of shopping lists shows it’s not focused on what matters BL PREMIUM

You can’t buy flip-flops in-store, but you can online; and you can only buy a T-shirt if it’s going to be worn under other clothes. If you weren’t aware that our government has lost the plot with its convoluted attempts at stopping Covid-19, the latest round of absurdities in the lockdown regulations should make it obvious.

Our economy desperately needs some coherent and practical solutions. That our government has time to fiddle with such madness as what clothes you can buy, and what time of day to exercise, shows it’s not focused on what really matters.