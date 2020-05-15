Covid ‘price-gouging’ rules under the spotlight

The farcical winter clothing regulations — forcing retailers to sell “crop bottoms” only if they ensure customers wear them with leggings and boots — are not the only poorly-constructed coronavirus law to emerge from trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.

Last week, the Competition Tribunal, which acts as a court, upheld a guilty plea or “consent order” from the small Mandini Pharmacy, situated about 100km north of Durban, which made all of R300 while overcharging for masks in March. It was ordered to donate “essential goods” worth R300 to a child welfare group.

The price-regulations, which Patel gazetted on March 19, are aimed at preventing companies from “price-gouging” during Covid-19 on items like hand sanitiser, bleach, masks and gloves, are made under this same act. The rules aim to restrict to a maximum 10% increase in their profit margin during the pandemic.

More than 900 complaints have been received against companies who allegedly broke these rules.

Mandini Pharmacy’s guilty plea is one of seven made in recent weeks. The Competition Act prevents “dominant” firms — those with an appreciable ability to set prices for long periods of time irrespective of competition — from applying “excessive pricing”. But it’s tough to prove: the Competition Commission only brought two such cases against companies in the 20 years before Covid-19.

Still, some companies are fighting Patel’s new coronavirus rules.

This includes Dis-Chem, which has been accused of flouting the competition act by hiking prices for three types of surgical masks by up to 261% in February.

Legal experts say that however well-intentioned, Patel’s price gouging rules are unenforceable, because they require every firm charged to be shown to be dominant with high levels of market power and little effective competition.

The problem is that in more than two decades since the Competition Act was promulgated, just one firm — Sasol — has been successfully convicted of excessive pricing by SA competition authorities.

Yet these rules are now being applied to a small pharmacy in remote KwaZulu-Natal, which wouldn’t appear to fit the bill of being a “dominant firm” with a marketshare of more than 35%.

One lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the FM: “the commission is applying a prohibition, which is meant to only apply to a Sasol, to a little pharmacy”.

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele, however, has said that “no effort” will be spared to protect consumers. He said companies “shouldn’t be exploitative and take advantage of cash strapped consumers during the worst time in our history.”

Legally flawed

In the Dis-Chem case, the pharmaceutical group’s advocate Michelle le Roux said the commission “keeps fudging” its case.

Le Roux argued that the commission “failed to demonstrate the dominance required to bring the charge” and anyway, she said, Patel’s regulations didn’t apply to Dis-Chem as they were only gazetted in March — after the pharmacy hiked its fees.

Le Roux went out of her way to suggest that Patel redo the regulations, and that the competition tribunal should give him advice on how to do so.

She argued that the regulations against price-gouging shouldn’t be linked to the competition act, which requires that a firm be dominant. Rather, she said, the rules should be promulgated under the disaster management act and could simply include a prohibition against price-gouging.

This is not the first time Patel has tried to use competition law to achieve social justice objectives. In 2011, he used the competition authorities to leverage concessions out of US retailer Walmart, which was seeking to buy Massmart for R16bn.

This sparked fierce criticism. David Lewis, the former chairman of the Competition Tribunal, described Patel shortly afterwards as an “activist, interventionist and micromanaging minister” who had tried to “extort” concessions from investors that were not merger-specific.

But Patel’s officials denied this, saying that but for that intervention, the Walmart deal would have gone through “at the expense of the public interest.”