More than 40,000 deaths predicted: behind SA’s Covid-19 models

After endless pleas by respected scientists like HIV professor Glenda Gray, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has finally released a model of what the Covid-19 epidemic could look like in SA.

The numbers, revealed on Tuesday night by the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, predicts that by November, SA will face between 40,000 deaths from Covid-19 in an optimistic scenario, and 48,000 deaths in a pessimistic scenario.

This is significant, not least because it reveals that the fatalities are likely to exceed the average number of deaths from tuberculosis, SA’s biggest killer, of roughly 30,000 deaths per year.

But it also opens a window into the health challenges.

The number of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) — a measure which includes the staff needed to manage them in SA — could run out by June and, at the peak of the epidemic, would require tenfold the number of beds available. The model says there are 3,300 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available between the private sector and the state. Even before Covid-19, there were instances when there weren’t enough ICU beds for patients in state hospitals

However, the modellers were at pains to point out that there is considerable “uncertainty” in the models, as they rely on assumptions rather than hard facts, and these assumptions are sometimes made by considering the global evidence and coming to a “consensus”.

As for infection rates, the pessimistic model expects a peak of 4.8-million infections by July, of which three quarters will be asymptomatic and 1.2-million people will show symptoms. In the optimistic scenario, SA will have 4-million infected people, of which 1-million will show symptoms peaking in August.

The consortium was convened by Professor Harry Moutrie, an epidemiologist from the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) and includes Julian Pulliam, the head of the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at the University of Stellenbosch, doctors and statisticians Gesina Meyer-Raath and Brook Nicols, and Sheetal Silal from the University of Cape Town’s modelling and simulation hub.

Their model shows that the lockdown pushed the peak of cases from May 30 (without any lockdown) to late July, the middle of winter.

The model predicts that 95% of people who are infected will have either mild symptoms or none at all, 2.28% will have severe symptoms, while 1.8% of people will be considered critical. Ultimately, between three and four people per 1,000 infected will die — a fatality rate of 0.3%-0.4%.

In her presentation, Silal stressed that models change often, as new global and local data becomes available, while behaviour can also alter outcomes. “There is considerable uncertainty [about] how it is going to fully play out in future,” she said. “The model is likely to be updated many times.”

The short-term models, which look at monthly infection numbers, are updated weekly. Currently, there is a projection that SA will have around 30,000 cases by the end of May — but even this scenario ranges from 18,710 to 54,540 infections.

Either way, to reach this number, the number of cases would have to nearly double from yesterday’s level of 17,200 infections and 312 deaths.

While this consortium isn’t the only group providing data, it is one of the few which has shared its projections with the media. The ministerial advisory committee, the national ventilator project, national treasury, the health department and the national health laboratory services all have sight of this model, the consortium claimed.

Mkhize also stressed this point: “The numbers are not fixed. They are giving us an idea of how bad things are and, as long as you know how bad they can be, you put mechanisms in place to try and reduce the severity”.

Asked directly by journalists if the country should move out of lockdown, Sheetal said: “It is not up to modellers to make the decision to move in and out of lockdown. It is an economic and social decision. It requires a consultation aspect”.

Still, the new fatality number is much lower than the upper estimate of 88,000 deaths calculated by the Actuarial Society of Southern Africa.

Asked to explain how their model calculated deaths, Silal said it applied the death rates of different ages of Wuhan patients, to the infected SA population. As more data on SA deaths becomes available, the model will be updated.

“When the epidemic [progresses], and we have our own death data with respect to age, we can adjust the model. This may lead to updated projections,” she said.

Still, the model has to adapt to how humans behave: if social distancing, frequent hand washing and the wearing of masks becomes more commonplace, transmission could reduce by 10% in the pessimistic scenario, to as much as 20%, by June.

Moultrie said the models would be made publicly available in the interests of democracy, “so that the public can engage and see and criticise”. Already, the model has been reviewed by a number of groups abroad and locally. Moultrie said it was important that it remains open for scrutiny and robust engagement. “We look forward to ...constructive engagement,” he said.

Though Moultrie said he’d been warned he’d need a thick skin, a transparent debate would help strengthen the model’s projections.