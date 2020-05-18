Non-profits bleed, with 1m set to lose jobs

Kelly du Plessis, CEO of non-profit organisation Rare Diseases, will pay her nine staff for the last time at the end of May. And then “we’re done”, she says.

Du Plessis’s organisation, which has helped patients with overwhelming illnesses access expensive medical care for the last seven years, is actually luckier than many other non-profit organisations. Unlike many, it at least had a three month salary buffer, which has now run out.

The fate of Rare Diseases is likely to be shared by many of SA’s 228,550 registered non-profit organisations, which are battling to survive, even though their roles have become far more vital for SA’s most vulnerable during Covid-19.

Du Plessis and Lauren Pretorius, CEO of another non-profit organisation called Campaigning for Cancer, both say funding for the sector has taken a hit as many large companies have redirected donations to the Solidarity Fund. That fund, which has raised R2.2bn, provides health workers with protective gear, helps feed the hungry, and pays for addition laboratory and testing capacity.

One reason for the switch in funding, Pretorius believes, is that businesses get large tax deductions when donating to the fund. But individual donors have also dried up, while fundraising events have been cancelled.

So severe has it got that, at the end of April, the leaders of three non-profits — Du Plessis, Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner and Smile Foundation CEO Hedley Lewis — wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to to set up “a war room” to help their sector survive. The sector had, in fact, asked for just that sort of support structure in March, before the first confirmed case of the coronavirus reached SA.

But while the department of social development acknowledged receipt of the letter, which is signed by more than 350 people, Ramaphosa’s office didn’t respond to them.

The letter warns: “If [the NPO sector] ceases to exist, we will no longer be able to partner with government to serve the millions of South Africans who so desperately need our support.”

While the government has put in place a R500bn bailout plan, no financial support has been specifically set aside for non-profits.

The letter says: “For civil society to continue, we call on government to … stabilise the sector and create a sustainable environment for our teams to endure. Financial support and war rooms have been made available to numerous sectors ranging from the travel sector, to the textile sector and events industry.”

But, the signatories say, the non-profit sector, “upon which millions of disenfranchised and underprivileged South Africans depend on for assistance daily, has been overlooked”.

Du Plessis and Pretorius warn that a million people employed by the sector could lose their jobs too. They calculated this by canvassing 3,000 non-profits through various surveys, concluding that each organisation employed, on average, four people.

“With a minimum of 228,580 (non-profit organisations) registered with the department of social development, each with an average of four employees, 1-million jobs are in jeopardy, equating to six times the projected losses to the mining sector,” the letter says.

It is possible that the 1-million job tally is an overestimate, since some non-profits may still be registered but don’t operate. But on the other side of the coin, there are also many unregistered charities, which run soup kitchens or day-care facilities, which are probably also struggling.

It also couldn’t have happened at a worse time, since this is exactly when those organisations are needed the most.

For example, the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), which provides telephone counselling, says its call volumes have soared from about 600 per day to more than 1,200 calls per day. Many of those callers have either lost their jobs, are anxious about their future, or are struggling to handle isolation.

CLAW, an animal and human welfare charity on the west rand of Johannesburg, has seen a huge increase in family pets being surrendered because, they say, “it’s a choice between feeding animals and feeding people”.

Cassey Chambers, the operations manager at Sadag, says while many non-profits want to help distribute food parcels during Covid-19, “we seem to be invisible” to the government.

“Talk to us, Mr President; hear us. We can make delivery work for you and for all our citizens if you would just be prepared to let us help. Why reinvent the wheel? We are civil society, and civil society is desperate to help,” she said.

Many non-profits have the sort of grassroots network that could be used by the government to target the delivery of education, food and information. “CLAW, for example, has worked within very needy West Rand communities for more than two decades, and knows in granular detail exactly which families are the hungriest, which grannies have the most children in their care.”

Pretorius, however, says the non-profit organisations can’t do this unless they get enough funding to pay staff, and simply buy fuel.

Lumka Oliphant, the spokesperson for the department of social development, told the FM that every sector is struggling. “The department has a budget of R7.6bn … for provinces to transfer to non-profit organisations in the social development sector. A circular will be transmitted to provincial departments ... to start transferring funds”.

But if it’s done with the absence of urgency that has characterised the government’s other Covid-19 interventions, it may be too late for the likes of Rare Diseases.