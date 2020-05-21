Features No payment holidays for medical aid members Medical aid members who are struggling financially will not be given payment holidays on their monthly premiums, according to the medical schemes regulator BL PREMIUM

Banks, the National Treasury, the Reserve Bank and the government are all offering relief to South Africans hurt financially by the national lockdown. But the medical aid regulator has not done enough for those cash-strapped South Africans trying to get payment holidays on their premiums, say experts.

It’s left some medical aid members struggling to pay their monthly dues. A survey by NGO Rare Diseases SA, for example, found that 47% didn’t know how they would afford their premiums at the end of April.